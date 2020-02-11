Happy Black History Month! We all know about the big name Black History folks who made a change. But, there are lots of other people who are less “famous” who have made big and impressive contributions. Like, Edward Bouchet who was the first Black man to graduate from Yale. Also, Matthew Alexander Henson who was the first Black Arctic explorer.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s 10 Black History Figures Who Made A Big Change was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 20 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: