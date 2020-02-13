CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

[WATCH] Grove City Police Body Slammed by College Football Player

Michael Harris

Source: Franklin County Jail / Franklin County Jail

Grove City Police responded to calls from a business that an unknown aggressive man who did not work there and wouldn’t leave the parking lot.  Little did they know that when they approached the man now identified as Micahel Harris that this would turn into a physical altercation.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Grove City Police approached Harris where he can be seen in a dashcam video acting erratically.  Harris didn’t follow commands from the Grove City Police and then began to get physical with the officers on scene even body-slamming one of them when they tried to restrain him.

See Also: Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

Harris was eventually arrested and taken for medical care because police suspected drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.  A scale and unidentified pills were found in his vehicle.  Harris is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound redshirt linebacker from Eastern Kentucky University and it is not known why he was visiting Central Ohio.

Watch the dashcam video here:

[WATCH] Grove City Police Body Slammed by College Football Player  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close