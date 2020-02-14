A federal judge just threw out a lawsuit that challenged Maryland’s new pet policy. The new law bans the sale of dogs and cats from retail pet stores, instead it encourages them to showcase dogs at local shelters and breeders. Pet stores say this ban will put them out of business.

Jazzy Report: Bad News For Maryland Pet Stores was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted February 14, 2020

