Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of Breakup With Rapper YG [Listen]

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about a new song. If you listened to the song, your first thought might have been “damn, it was all good just a week ago” for Lani and rapper YG.

Unsung Cruise

In the new track, Lani seems to describe her “failed” relationship with someone. She describes this person as someone who got into the relationship for “status” and she helped them overcome an addiction. Check out some of the lyrics below

I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition

You played the hero but you really are the villain

There ain’t a bone in me that wants to spare your feelings

You called me crazy, but it was my intuition

Used me for status and the fame and recognition

It’s fucking crazy what they do for recognition

I’d say your name but you don’t deserve recognition

I’d say your name but I won’t, uh

Now Kehlani has had several high-profile relationships including PartyNextDoor and NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving but her latest beau YG, was rumored to have cheated on her. However, the duo released a new song together entitled “Konclusions.”

Who knows who she could be talking about it has the internet playing detective. Listen to the track below.

 

RELATED: YG Apologizes For Old “Ignorant” Views He Expressed Towards The LGBTQ Community

RELATED: Kehlani Is Out Here Slaying These NYFW Streets

 

Kehlani is having one hell of a fashion week. The Ring songstress not only announced her relationship with Compton rapper YG, she has been slaying these #NYFW streets with lewks. The tatted entertainer has been rocking designer fashions to all the exclusive events and stealing the show with every sashay on her personal runway. From finger waves, to finger jewelry, Kehlani is putting her best fashion foot forward.

Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of Breakup With Rapper YG [Listen]  was originally published on kysdc.com

