CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N The Hood’ Actress, Dead At Age 66 Of Heart Attack

We have lost another of our veteran thespians, brothas and sistas.

According to TMZ, Esther Scott has passed away from a heart attack at age 66. A member of the family says that the Boyz N The Hood actress suffered a heart attack last Tuesday and has been hospitalized for the last week before succumbing to her ailment this past Friday. She was found unconscious in her Santa Monica home.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Unsung Cruise

Here’s what her sister Shaun had to say about her beloved:

“She loved what she did. She would get stopped on the street often and people would recognize her — but they didn’t know her name. Hopefully now people will remember her name, her work and the contributions she gave to the entertainment industry.”

Esther has appeared in 73 films that date back to the 1980’s including Birth of a NationBoyz N The HoodEncino Man, in addition to TV shows like “The Wayans Bros.”, “Martin”, “Melrose Place”, and “The King of Queens”.

Rest in peace, queen. We love you!

This article was originally published on Bossip.com

Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N The Hood’ Actress, Dead At Age 66 Of Heart Attack  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Esther Scott

Videos
Latest
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close