If you’ve ever been on a girls trip, then you know that sometimes things can be really annoying depending on who you are traveling with.

Well KiKi really understands because she just had the worst time traveling to the 2020 NBA Allstar game with her friends. She was simply, “posing to get chosen” but the girls she was with were causing all types of issues – like the one who kept texting her man every 5 minutes.

Check out the hilarious video above to hear all of the reasons Kiki was not having it this trip. And no, she did not land herself a baller!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

KiKi Says She Hates These Things About Girls Trips: “The Girl Constantly Texting Her Man” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com