CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

24 Year Anniversary: 5 Things You May Not Have Known About The Snoop Dogg Murder Trial

Lets go down memory lane a bit.. Snoop Dogg has been a household name in Hip Hop for a very long time we know this. After the success of his debut album ‘Doggystyle’ the sky was the limit for this promising star. Snoop had to follow it up with another project.

That he did, ‘Tha Godfather’ released in November of 1996. Little did he know a few months later his whole career will be on standby. Four months after the release of his second studio album him and his former bodyguard Mckinley Lee were taken to court for alleged murder on a rival gang member in a Palms Park.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Snoops body Guard Mckinley claimed it was self defense and got off much quicker. After many court dates, both Snoop Dogg & his former body guard were acquitted. Here are 5 things you may have not known about the infamous trail.

Snoop Dogg MCC

Source: Motorcity Casino / MotorCity Casino

  1. Snoop Dogg didn’t give himself up until after the VMA’s
  2. The LAPD might’ve corrupted this case, when they when to the murder scene they destroyed the victim’s clothing & bullets.
  3. Contrary to popular belief, Snoop Dogg dropped his most controversial song called ‘Murder Was The Case‘ a year PRIOR to the case.
  4. Snoop Dogg posted bail for $1 million dollars
  5. Snoop was originally placed on house arrest for 2 years until the trial was suppose to begin.

 

24 Year Anniversary: 5 Things You May Not Have Known About The Snoop Dogg Murder Trial  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Snoop Dogg

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close