After most award shows, it’s pretty common for the media and critics to break down some of the best and worst looks of the night. But often times, those lists are usually full of women — and they may mention one male celeb if his ensemble stood out enough.

However, for this year’s Image Awards, the men did not come to play, honey .The 51st NAACP Image Awards took place in Los Angeles over the weekend as the best and brightest and Black Hollywood came together to gather their things!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

For the past few years, we’ve ranted and complained about the Oscars, Grammys and Emmys being #sowhite — so seeing most of Black Hollywood come together on such a special night to honor each other is a refreshing step in the right direction. Now back to the fashion!

Obviously, the ladies came to do what they usually do — shut ish down. Rihanna, who took home the President’s Award, totally stole the show in her purple number.

And Lizzo gave LIFE and her mixed print dress.

And Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo…..slayed!

But as for the fellas, they definitely showed up and showed out. Like Trevor Jackson in his Mauve tux.

Or young Asante Blackk who gave us Black 70’s realness.

The NAACP Awards are proof that Black Excellence is effortless, beautiful and comes in all genders, ages and sizes. And we’re always rooting for everybody Black. And for the sake of mixing it up this Black History Month, let’s take a look at all of the fellas that effortlessly slayed the red carpet of this year’s Image Awards. Hit the flip to check ’em out.

Black Man Magic: The Fellas Effortlessly Slayed At The 2020 NAACP Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted 15 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: