Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell [LIVESTREAM]

Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service will be held today Feb 24th 1pm at the Staple Center. The celebration of life will feature music tributing the Hall Of Famer, and will look back on his amazing legacy as a player and father.

Limited number of tickets were sold and there is no word if Vanessa and the kids will attend, but the world will certainly be watching and mourning.

Check out the live stream below.

Blogzworth Posted 2 hours ago

