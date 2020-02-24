CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company After Kobe’s Passing

Get your coins Mrs. Bryant.

BASKET-NBA-BRYANT-MEMORIAL

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company involved in the crash that caused the death of her husband Kobe Bryant, 41, and their daughter Gianna, 13, last month.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday, Mrs. Bryant alleges it was negligence on the part of Island Express Helicopters, as well as the pilot Ara Zobayan, who also perished in the crash, and she is seeking damages.

Reports Buzzfeed News:

The complaint, which lists a “Doe 1” representative for Zobayan as a defendant, alleges the pilot “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff,” “failed to obtain proper weather data prior” to the flight, “failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions,” and “improperly flew the helicopter into instrument flight rules (IFR) conditions,” among other things.

It goes on to say that Island Express knew or should have known that Zobayan had previously been cited by the FAA for violating visual flight rules minimums by flying during weather conditions with poor visibility without permission.

The complaint also specifically calls out Island Express for not purchasing and equipping its helicopters with a terrain avoidance warning system, a safety measure the National Transportation Safety Board has recommended in the past but the FAA has not adopted.

In total, the complaint alleges 28 counts of negligence against Island Express and Zobayan.

Sounds like Vanessa Bryant is coming for all her coins.

News of the lawsuit arrived just as Kobe and Gigi are being memorialized at the Staples Center, with over 20,000 fans, friends and family in attendance.

Rest in power Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company After Kobe’s Passing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kobe Bryant , Vanessa Bryant

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close