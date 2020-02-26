CLOSE
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery For Throwing Cheetos

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and who you do it around!

I say this because yesterday while surfing the web, I came across the most ridiculous story ever.

So, this teenager in Georgia was charged with battery or throwing Cheetos. Yes you heard me right CHEETOS!!

What Had Happened Was…a 17 year old high school senior allegedly threw a bag of cheetos in the air at a school basketball game. Nobody was injured but the public school official said she violated the districts code of conduct and issued her a simple battery and disrupting a school function! Her mother felt the charges were a bit cheesy….LOL!!! She due in court next month to face the charges. SMH

Source: CBS 46

