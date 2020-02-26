News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead At 26 After Hanging Himself In Prison

According to TMZGavin Porter, the nephew of acclaimed director and producer Tyler Perry has died. He was 26.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Porter, who had been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for shooting and killing his biological father in 2016, was discovered hanging in his cell by prison officials a facility near St. Helena Parish.

Porter’s mother was informed by officials that her son had hung himself with a bedsheet while in solitary confinement. However, the family suspects foul play was involved in Porter’s death after he and another inmate had a fight on Saturday, resulting in the 26-year-old being sent to solitary confinement.

Unsung Cruise

RELATED: Tyler Perry Continues To Tell His Mother’s Story With ‘A Fall From Grace’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: Work Ethic: Tyler Perry Says He Is The Writers Room

Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead At 26 After Hanging Himself In Prison  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Tyler Perry

Videos
Latest
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close