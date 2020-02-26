CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a Lesson in Black Hair History on Her TV Show!

Refinery29 Presents 29Rooms New York: Expand Your Reality Experience 2019

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

Keke Palmer took the time during Black History Month to give viewers of her show ABC show, Strahan, Sarah & Keke, a lesson on the history of black hair!

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Palmer took us back to our roots to 3500 B.C. starting with braids all the way to the present with the passing of The Crown Act.  In true Palmer style, she also snuck in a little read into her lesson that touching our lovely coils, curls, and locks is NOT permitted!

Palmer also shared on her Instagram page, Keke shared how she was teased as a child about her hair, “As a little girl that was a source of anxiety for me ‘uh oh, the hair conversation’ but as I got older the more I stopped letting others project their ignorance and confusion about my hair on to me,” she wrote. “Just because someone else doesn’t understand it, doesn’t mean you have to own it. I am who I am and it just is what it is.”

Check out her lesson:

Black History Month: KeKe Palmer Gives Us a Lesson in Black Hair History on Her TV Show!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Black History Month , KeKe Palmer

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
RIAA Reveals Music Streaming Is King, Generated More…

The record music industry experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019 and it's all because of music…
02.27.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close