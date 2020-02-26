Jazzy Report: Doctors To Prescribe Housing

A new California proposal suggests that doctors should be able to prescribe housing just as they would any medication. The thought process behind this is to fight the healthcare and homelessness issues in the state. According to the governor, healthcare and homelessness are not separate issues. This would be especially helpful for the mentally ill.

Jamai Harris Posted 23 hours ago

