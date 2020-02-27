Is Usher Admitting to Having Herpes in New Song?

So, Usher has never admitted in public to contracting herpes. In the last year, he has settled several lawsuits accusing him of spreading the virus, to women and a man.

But recently, he did a live performance previewing some new music and in one song Confessions Part 3, everybody thinks he’s finally admitting to having Herpes!!! Jermaine Dupri says that’s not the case but clink the link above to listen in and you decide!

