CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Hip-Politics: Do You Remember When These Rappers Ran For Office?

uncle luke

Source: Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty

In this day and age, there’s a thin line between having a voice and being political. Back in the day, Black artists used their platform to make changes invoke change and bring awareness to the oppressive environment that people of color were experiencing at the time. You know the famous Nina Simone quote, right: “You can’t help it. An artist’s duty, as far as I’m concerned, is to reflect the times.”

Unsung Cruise

With the rise of social media over the years, anybody with a tad bit of influence can spew their ideologies to the masses — whether their right or wrong. Take Kanye West for example. He use to voice of the people! Then he became a Trump supporting, republican, MAGA capitalist who apparently forgot about his days as kid coming up in Chicago.

He went so far as to claim that slavery was a choice and that “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters! Blacks are 90% Democrats. That sounds like control to me.”

But on the flip side, you have good brothers like Killer Mike, who use their platform to uplift his people all across the world.

“I don’t accept ‘political rapper’ because I don’t give a damn about either political party. I give a damn about the people. My rap comes from a sociological standpoint rather than picking a particular side or dogma or ideology. I just want people to be free to do what they want, as long as they don’t harm others.” Killer Mike

With the current state of our Congress and the messiness that is the 2020 election, it would be dope to have a woke hip hopper be our new Head Of State. Hit the flip to refresh your memory on some of raps biggest names who took their talents to politics.

Hip-Politics: Do You Remember When These Rappers Ran For Office?  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
RIAA Reveals Music Streaming Is King, Generated More…

The record music industry experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019 and it's all because of music…
02.27.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close