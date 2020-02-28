The Coronavirus is Coming, Here Are A Few Tips to Stay Safe!

If you plan on traveling this weekend here are a few smart tips on what you need to know. First, if your traveling and your sick don’t! If you have the flu, you could end up in quarantined. Mainly because the early symptoms are very similar to those of Covid-19. Some countries are doing body scans checking for increased body temperature. Not to mention airline crews are on high alert for anyone sneezing or coughing. The Center for Disease Control has also recommended flight crews isolate ill passengers. And its not negotiable! And on an airline, failure to comply with new orders is a federal rime.

With the virus spreading events and conferences are being cancelled, airlines are expanding waivers to change reservations without penalty. Many experts say if you can postpone travel, do it! Mostly because traveling in an enclosed space such as an aircraft could increase your chances of coming in contact with someone who is infected. Remember older people or those with underlying medial conditions are at higher risk and may want to stay grounded. Finally, proper precautions include frequently washing hands, avoid touching unwashed hands to the face and liberal use of hand sanitizer to reduce risk! Have a good weekend and be safe out there!!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Also On Magic 95.9: