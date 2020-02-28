Watch Your Back! “The Invisible Man” Cast Dishes On The SCARIEST Movie Of 2020 (So Far)

02.28.20
Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic invisible character that kicks off the storied studio’s new-age monsterverse.

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes into hiding with help from her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC’s The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO’s Euphoria).

The Invisible Man

Source: NBC Universal

But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

If that sounds terrifying, it absolutely is, and the trailer is even creepier:

So, naturally, we were geeked to chat with the super cool cast who gave us insight into the scariest movie of 2020 (so far).

Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Director Leigh Whannell

Storm Reid

Elisabeth Moss

“The Invisible Man” stalks his way into theaters everywhere today!

