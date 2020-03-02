Have No Fear The Coronavirus Vaccine is Near….

So it looks like we are getting close to a vaccine for the coronavirus that has being causing panic nationwide.

Moderna Therapeutics, a biotech company based in Cambridge, Mass has shipped the first batches of its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was created just 42 days ago.

The first vials were shipped to the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD, which will ready the vaccine for human testing as early as April 2020.

See Also: The Coronavirus is Coming, Here Are A Few Tips to Stay Safe!

The trial is the first to test a drug for treating COVID-19, and will be lead by a team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The vaccine has shown encouraging results among animals infected. Volunteers will be randomly assigned to receive either the drug or a placebo intravenously for 10 days.

Even if the drug shows some efficacy in keeping blood levels from growing, it could help to contain spread of the infection. I think we call all exhale a collective Woooo-saaaa Now! #TheSLP

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Also On Magic 95.9: