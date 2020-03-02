CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Has $77k To Spend?!

New month, same excuses!

It may be the beginning of March but that isn’t stopping Black Tony from finding excuses for missing work. This time Black Tony says his girlfriend was accidentally given $77,000 instead of $77.00 on her EBT card which has kept him on a nonstop shopping spree from Kroger to Kroger.

Need a grocery hookup? Black Tony “has” you!

