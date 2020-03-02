In addition to her 21 children, Hunter had 63 grandchildren and 87 great-grandchildren.
On March 7, the Hunter family will release details of a public service held in her memory and has asked for privacy to grieve until that time.
Louise ‘Mother’ Hunter, Founder Of Love And Charity, Dies At Age 85 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com