Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Lori Harvey & Future Enjoy A Pool Party While Missing Baby Future’s Little League Game [VIDEO]

 

Russell Wilson steps in as the father of the year once again.

While Future is out proudly enjoying the sun with Lori Harvey, Russell Wilson posted to Instagram how proud he is of baby Future on his opening day of Little League.

Unsung Cruise

In other celebrity news, Mariah Carey ends her residency in Las Vegas after allegedly struggling to sell tickets.  Da Brat jumps in to vouch for her bestie and says it’s all fake news!

Gary’s Tea: Lori Harvey & Future Enjoy A Pool Party While Missing Baby Future’s Little League Game [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

