Living with your man is fun but you have to remember to hide certain things. Hide your little clubbing outfits and that photo album from college. If the two of you aren’t married don’t let him see your bridal magazines…unless you want to scare him away. If you have any sex toys that are your alone time buddies keep them put away so he doesn’t feel some type of way!

D.L.’s Top 10 Items To Hide When Living With A Man was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

