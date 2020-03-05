Kanye West Reflects On Returning To Paris Fashion Week With YEEZY Season 8

Clearly Kanye West is jack of all trades. While music has been his wave for 2019 he has returned to the couture big leagues.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Chicago native made his long awaited return to Paris Fashion Week. The runway show was for his upcoming YEEZY Season 8 collection. During a brief interview he detailed the decision to come back to the platform that was both a gift and a curse for him creatively.

“I stopped doing merch, like, four months ago, and then we started working on the opera because I wasn’t pushing myself enough,” he revealed. “We were doing $1 million a night in merch — I remember when I first started in fashion and we did the first Kanye collections, everyone kept saying, ‘Just do a T-shirt, The Row started with a T-shirt’ because they had to do this celebrity comparison. And we fought to not do T-shirts, and then I looked up and I was only doing T-shirts. So we stopped, and we started focusing on changing, making new shapes.”

Upon first impression the newly showcased gear walks a fine line between minimalist and forward thinking. He explains that this approach was indeed purposeful. “The wool will be [from the sheep on my ranch]. We’re just looking at different ways to approach things. 90 percent of this collection is muslin in its original fabric. We’ve been looking at how we can create a suede effect or how we can dye it. This is all experimental” he disclosed. “Each one of the pieces here is in its infant stage. They’re all new inventions and new approaches to apparel. Now I’m looking at them and thinking, where I can take them with their colors and forms.”

He also addressed how him being born again has also influenced how he goes to market. “Now that I’m married, now that I have two daughters, now that I’m saved, I think about the way I use the clothes and the way I present the models, [and] it’s a whole different mentality to have.”

You can see footage from the show below.

Photo: Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Martin Berrios Posted 16 hours ago

