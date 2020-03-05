CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kanye West Reflects On Returning To Paris Fashion Week With YEEZY Season 8

Bringing the Wyoming vibes to France.

Outside View Of "Yeezy Season 8" Show - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Clearly Kanye West is jack of all trades. While music has been his wave for 2019 he has returned to the couture big leagues.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Hypebeast the Chicago native made his long awaited return to Paris Fashion Week. The runway show was for his upcoming YEEZY Season 8 collection. During a brief interview he detailed the decision to come back to the platform that was both a gift and a curse for him creatively.

Unsung Cruise

“I stopped doing merch, like, four months ago, and then we started working on the opera because I wasn’t pushing myself enough,” he revealed. “We were doing $1 million a night in merch — I remember when I first started in fashion and we did the first Kanye collections, everyone kept saying, ‘Just do a T-shirt, The Row started with a T-shirt’ because they had to do this celebrity comparison. And we fought to not do T-shirts, and then I looked up and I was only doing T-shirts. So we stopped, and we started focusing on changing, making new shapes.”

Upon first impression the newly showcased gear walks a fine line between minimalist and forward thinking. He explains that this approach was indeed purposeful. “The wool will be [from the sheep on my ranch]. We’re just looking at different ways to approach things. 90 percent of this collection is muslin in its original fabric. We’ve been looking at how we can create a suede effect or how we can dye it. This is all experimental” he disclosed. “Each one of the pieces here is in its infant stage. They’re all new inventions and new approaches to apparel. Now I’m looking at them and thinking, where I can take them with their colors and forms.”

He also addressed how him being born again has also influenced how he goes to market. “Now that I’m married, now that I have two daughters, now that I’m saved, I think about the way I use the clothes and the way I present the models, [and] it’s a whole different mentality to have.”

You can see footage from the show below.

Photo: Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kanye West Reflects On Returning To Paris Fashion Week With YEEZY Season 8  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
American multinational technology company Apple logo seen in...
Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuits For Intentionally Slowing…

You know i am #TEAMIPHONE all day, but sometimes I think they try and force newer more expensive iPhones on…
03.05.20
College Recruiter Fired After Lining Up Students By…

One hour after humiliating Harding Charter Preparatory Academy students with his racist ice-breaker, Oklahoma Christian University's Cedric Sunray got his…
03.05.20
Anti-Dairy Protestors Tried To Sabotage Joe Biden’s Rally,…

Things got a bit scary for Joe Biden during a rally in California celebrating his big Super Tuesday night. Luckily…
03.05.20
Hold the dollar bill
Bloomberg Makes History With $500 Million Self Funded…

After Super Tuesday Mike Bloomberg decided to end his bid for the Democratic nomination and then decided to support Joe…
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…

A 29-year-old New Orleans man has reportedly been arrested in the non-fatal shooting of his 1-year-old step-grandson, according to Nola.com.…
03.05.20
MEXICO-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
Coronavirus: Hazmat Suits, Masks and Hand Wipes Becoming…

So it seems like Uncle Sam has been prepping for a worst case scenario since last month by stockpiling hazmat…
03.03.20
Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
Have No Fear The Coronavirus Vaccine is Near….

So it looks like we are getting close to a vaccine for the coronavirus that has being causing panic nationwide.…
03.02.20
Supreme Court To Dismiss D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd…

The “D.C. Sniper” case rocked Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area in 2002, leaving 10 people dead and three others…
03.02.20
BOLIVIA-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
The Coronavirus is Coming, Here Are A Few…

If you plan on traveling this weekend here are a few smart tips on what you need to know. First,…
02.28.20
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close