Alabama Executes Nathaniel Woods After Supreme Court Lifts Temporary Stay

On Thursday night, the state of Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods in connection to the 2004 murders of three police officers.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m CST, according to the state’s corrections department, after his life was taken by lethal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court had issued a temporary stay on his execution but ultimately decided to lift it before killing him on Thursday.

