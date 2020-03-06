CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Missouri Mom Outraged After 14-Year-Old Daughter Singled Out As Subject Of Racist Meme

A Missouri mom is rightfully beside herself after her 14-year-old daughter reported she was the target of a racist meme, sent and shared among her classmates.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The meme in question shows a white man hosing a young Black child with water, with a caption that reads, “Go be a n—-r somewhere else,” according to KMOV 4.  The offensive picture was reportedly airdropped to two students at Hixson Middle School, located directly outside of St. Louis in Webster Groves.

Unsung Cruise

Yolanda Morris wants disciplinary action after her daughter Jada shared the meme with her on Thursday evening. Morris was so incensed that she was reduced her to tears.

“I immediately started crying and started emailing,” Morris said. “I’ve been crying on and off all day, all night. Every time I see the picture, I just immediately start crying because I can’t believe someone would think that was okay to send to my daughter.”

Morris, along with Jada’s father, Shaun Swearengen, attended a closed-door meeting with Principal Grace Lee and an assistant principal last week.

“They couldn’t hold the tears back. They were very apologetic,” Swearengen said in regards to the administrator’s response. “I really feel like they understood kinda what she was going through.”

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“Upon learning of what had reportedly happened, the school’s administrators responded immediately,” a statement posted to Webster Grove School District’s official Facebook page reads. “You can be assured that this kind of behavior has no place in our schools and will not be tolerated. We place great value on empathy and respect in our learning environment and have district policies in place that set high expectations for students.”

According to KMOV 4, it’s unclear what disciplinary action was taken as the school has declined to reveal, citing child privacy laws.

Both Morris and Swearengen want the students involved to face suspension, with Morris adding that there has to be better systems in place to safeguard Black schoolchildren in the district.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

“I don’t think there’s anything in place that’s going to help Black students in the Webster Groves school district,” Morris said. “The policies they have in place aren’t really enforcing anything.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Missouri Mom Outraged After 14-Year-Old Daughter Singled Out As Subject Of Racist Meme  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
An Open Letter To Biggie Fans On The…

We'll always love Big Poppa.
03.09.20
24653678
EPA Approved List of Disinfectants You Need To…

EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, released an approved list of disinfectants that can be used to help eliminate the spread…
03.06.20
Inmate Kept In Solitary Confinement For a Year…

Eric S. McGill Jr., a 27-year old Pennsylvania man, has reportedly been in solitary confinement in the county jail for…
03.06.20
Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As…

Several Princeton University students are unhappy about the news that Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was chosen as the senior…
03.06.20
American multinational technology company Apple logo seen in...
Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuits For Intentionally Slowing…

You know i am #TEAMIPHONE all day, but sometimes I think they try and force newer more expensive iPhones on…
03.05.20
College Recruiter Fired After Lining Up Students By…

One hour after humiliating Harding Charter Preparatory Academy students with his racist ice-breaker, Oklahoma Christian University's Cedric Sunray got his…
03.05.20
Anti-Dairy Protestors Tried To Sabotage Joe Biden’s Rally,…

Things got a bit scary for Joe Biden during a rally in California celebrating his big Super Tuesday night. Luckily…
03.05.20
Hold the dollar bill
Bloomberg Makes History With $500 Million Self Funded…

After Super Tuesday Mike Bloomberg decided to end his bid for the Democratic nomination and then decided to support Joe…
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…

A 29-year-old New Orleans man has reportedly been arrested in the non-fatal shooting of his 1-year-old step-grandson, according to Nola.com.…
03.05.20
MEXICO-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
Coronavirus: Hazmat Suits, Masks and Hand Wipes Becoming…

So it seems like Uncle Sam has been prepping for a worst case scenario since last month by stockpiling hazmat…
03.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close