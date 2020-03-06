Taraji P. Henson On Her Worst Sew-In Experience Ever: ‘My Hair Smelled Like Mildew!’

Having been in the business for nearly 20 years, Taraji P. Henson has a lot of stories and horror stories about getting her hair done behind the scenes. The Empire star recently shared with Allure Magazine her most wretched experience with a stylist who put in a weave that made her hair smell like mildew!

“Once I got into the acting business, I started wearing weaves because I wanted to protect my hair,” she explained as she sets up her story. “I really didn’t like them at first. I’d heard so many horror stories about people losing their edges and the wear and tear [weaves put] on their hair.”

But she got with the program because all that heat on her natural hair was also going to cause it to fall out.

“When I had to wear my hair straight for movies, it became stressful to keep straightening and putting heat on it to match whatever scene I was in. So I started weaving my hair,” she shared.

“The first time I went to get the weave taken out, it smelled like mildew. I was so embarrassed. I was washing my hair, but what I wasn’t doing was drying the weft,” she said.

Welp!

“When you have a weave or an install, your hair is braided down and then sometimes they sew a [hair] net down on top of that and then they sew the hair tracks on top of that. So my dilemma was, how do I get to my scalp? How do I clean it? I didn’t ever want that mildew smell again.”

She started using Sea Breeze to get her scalp clean which gave her “some relief,” but also made her tresses “brittle” due to the alcohol and harsh chemicals. It’s this incident that helped spark her journey into creating her own line TPH Hair Care at Target.

“That’s what the TPH hair-care line is about. It’s about scalp care — and serving looks. TPH was born out of my “Master Cleanse” hair product I made for myself. For me, hair is nothing if you don’t have a clean scalp,” adding, “It’s all I use at home.”

“I can’t use anything else. I tried to use other stuff, and I’m like, “No.” I don’t put my name on things I don’t actually use.”

Clearly, it’s working because Taraji’s hair hasn’t looked better! That, and she is actually showing us her beautiful natural hair, which is an awesome thing to see!

Speaking of which, let’s also talk about sis going red???

On Feb. 27, she wrote on Instagram, “ RED ALERT !!! #hairchameleon @tphbytaraji .”

Here she is on March 6 at the American Express Launches #ExpressThanks Pop Up Cafe looking like Green Ivy:

Slay sis!

RELATED NEWS:

Taraji P. Henson’s Perfectly Picked-Out Afro Steals The Show On Essence Cover

Taraji P. Henson Surprises Fans At Target For TpH by TARAJI Hair Care Launch

FAB FINDS: Taraji P. Henson Launches A Line That Will Take Care Of Your Hair When It’s In A Protective Style

Taraji P. Henson On Her Worst Sew-In Experience Ever: ‘My Hair Smelled Like Mildew!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com