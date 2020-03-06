CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lizzo Calls Out Tik Tok Over Deleting Swimsuit Videos

“I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful, [or] shocked that I’m doing it.”-Lizzo

Lizzo Performs Exclusive Concert For SiriusXM And Pandora As Part Of Its Super Bowl Week Opening Drive Super Concert Series

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It’s no secret that Lizzo is a proud of her body, so when the full-figured hottie took to Tik Tok to post a few videos, she noticed that certain videos weren’t being posted.

Unsung Cruise

On Thursday (Mar 5) Lizzo took to social media to call out the site for removing videos of her in her bathing suit, while allowing others users with the same attire to remain. Noticing the double standard, Lizzo addressed the issue by posting a video to the site of herself lip syncing to a song by 22-year-old influencer Erin McMillen.

In a clip posted ever-so-slyly to TikTok, Lizzo is getting her hair done with a caption that reads, “Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” adding, “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why Tiktok…we need to talk.”

All the while, the body-positive songstress is mouthing the words to a song with the lyrics “I know” repeatedly, acknowledging what we all know— the video content was taken down because of the way she looks in a swimsuit.

@lizzo

😬 #fyp

♬ iknowiknowiknowiknow – erin_mcmillen

This isn’t the first time the 31-year-old has had to address haters over her body positive stance. During an interview with Glamour,  the “Good As. Hell” singer spoke about the backlash she faces for openly loving herself—just the way she is.

“When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No, I’m not,” Lizzo said last year. “I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave. I just think there’s a double standard when it comes to women. I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful. I don’t like it when people are shocked that I’m doing it.”

With more than 3.4 million followers and 9.8 million views on that video alone, the message was loud and clear and caught the attention of the Tik Tok heads, who according to Page Six, allowed the site to restore the video.

In response to the allegations that the video was removed in a way to body shame Lizzo, a Tik Tok representative responded noting that the video was removed due to those in control “mistaking her swimsuit for underwear, but upon further review they discovered that it was Lizzo’s bathing suit and not her underwear.”

TikTok’s content standards, which were updated in early 2020, forbids “sexually explicit or gratifying content” including nudity. However, the guidelines do not specify where bathing suits fall within those rules.

Lizzo Calls Out Tik Tok Over Deleting Swimsuit Videos  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
An Open Letter To Biggie Fans On The…

We'll always love Big Poppa.
03.09.20
24653678
EPA Approved List of Disinfectants You Need To…

EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, released an approved list of disinfectants that can be used to help eliminate the spread…
03.06.20
Inmate Kept In Solitary Confinement For a Year…

Eric S. McGill Jr., a 27-year old Pennsylvania man, has reportedly been in solitary confinement in the county jail for…
03.06.20
Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As…

Several Princeton University students are unhappy about the news that Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was chosen as the senior…
03.06.20
American multinational technology company Apple logo seen in...
Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuits For Intentionally Slowing…

You know i am #TEAMIPHONE all day, but sometimes I think they try and force newer more expensive iPhones on…
03.05.20
College Recruiter Fired After Lining Up Students By…

One hour after humiliating Harding Charter Preparatory Academy students with his racist ice-breaker, Oklahoma Christian University's Cedric Sunray got his…
03.05.20
Anti-Dairy Protestors Tried To Sabotage Joe Biden’s Rally,…

Things got a bit scary for Joe Biden during a rally in California celebrating his big Super Tuesday night. Luckily…
03.05.20
Hold the dollar bill
Bloomberg Makes History With $500 Million Self Funded…

After Super Tuesday Mike Bloomberg decided to end his bid for the Democratic nomination and then decided to support Joe…
03.04.20
Step-Grandfather Arrested In Mardi Gras Shooting Of 1-Year-Old…

A 29-year-old New Orleans man has reportedly been arrested in the non-fatal shooting of his 1-year-old step-grandson, according to Nola.com.…
03.05.20
MEXICO-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
Coronavirus: Hazmat Suits, Masks and Hand Wipes Becoming…

So it seems like Uncle Sam has been prepping for a worst case scenario since last month by stockpiling hazmat…
03.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close