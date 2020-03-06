CLOSE
#BRUHNews: People Are Using Tito’s Vodka As Hand Sanitizer

What's next; Hennessy body wash?

The 6th Annual Fillies & Stallions Kentucky Derby party, hosted by Black Rock Thoroughbreds, along with Tito's Vodka, Jack Daniels and Red Bull

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

While we do not knock people for making lemonade out of lemons some individuals aren’t mentally savvy. In the wake of the virus scare some folks are getting thrifty.

As spotted on Eater the Coronavirus has the entire country shook and with good reason. The illness continues has landed in several major cities in America and continues to slowly spread. With that in mind citizens are trying to stay healthy by any means necessary. This has caused the need for hand sanitizer has skyrocketed causing savage entrepreneurs to price gouge any available inventory left. Sadly some people have gotten creative leading to a lot of homemade recipes to keep themselves clean.

As result, the country’s largest spirit brand, Tito’s Vodka has had to answer constant inquiries about just using the clear libation to keep your hands clean. In a series of tweets the Austin, Texas-based brand has set the record straight regarding their product portfolio. Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information.” they wrote on their official social handle.

A Tito’s representative detailed the need to address the misconception in a formal statement to Eater. “As soon as we saw the incorrect articles and social posts, we wanted to set the record straight,” a representative for Tito’s tells Eater. “While it would be good for business for our fans to use massive quantities of Tito’s for hand sanitizer, it would be a shame to waste the good stuff, especially if it doesn’t sanitize…”

Photo:

#BRUHNews: People Are Using Tito’s Vodka As Hand Sanitizer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

