Disappearing Tweets?: Twitter Working On New “Stories-Like” Feature Called “Fleets”

Twitter decided to go the "Stories" route because research showed that people would be more willing to share because Fleets disappear.

Looks like Twitter is the next social media platform jumping on the “Stories” feature bandwagon. In a blog post, the company revealed it has been testing the new feature called “Fleets.”

Snapchat first created “Stories” back in 2013, Instagram hopped on the wave and pretty much lured away users by introducing face filters. Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Tinder, LinkedIn, and even Netflix got in on the action leaving Twitter as the lone social media platform to yet introduce the feature. That was until yesterday when they announced it has been testing a new function call “Fleets”

Brazil was the first country to see Twitter’s “Fleets”  that is described as a combination of “fleeting” and “Tweets” that will work the same way as the “Stories” feature on the other social media networks. According to Twitter, users will be able to GIFS, text, videos, and photos that will live for only 24 hours that cannot be liked or re-shared.

In the blog post, Twitter decided to go the “Stories” route because research showed that people would be more willing to share because Fleets disappear, and they hope it will encourage users who didn’t feel comfortable Tweeting to share using Fleets.

“People have told us in early research that because Fleets disappear, they feel more willing to share casual, everyday thoughts. We hope that people who don’t usually feel comfortable Tweeting use Fleets to share musings about what’s on their mind.”

Sounds cool, you know what really would have been nice though? An edit feature but Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, killed our dreams of that coming by flat out saying, “The answer is no.” No official date has been announced when the feature will roll out globally. “Fleets” comes on the heels of Twitter announcing users will be able to give life to old Tweets by quickly adding a new one to them.

Disappearing Tweets?: Twitter Working On New “Stories-Like” Feature Called “Fleets”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

