Hot Spot: Say What? Adrienne Bailon Says She Doesn’t Wash Her Hands After Using The Bathroom At Home [VIDEO]

With corona spreading, a video resurfaced of Adrienne Bailon admitting to spreading a lot of germs.  She told The Real, she doesn’t wash her hands when using the bathroom in her home. We know where to not eat for the holidays.

The Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernadez is telling all of her Love and Hip Hop secrets in her new docuseries on her YouTube channel.  We will be tuned into that!

Speaking of exposing,  Tami Roman dropped Basketball Wives and has her own show called Unfaithful.  The show will expose cheaters and the pilot has already been shot.

We can look forward to a lot of exposing coming soon.

Hot Spot: Say What? Adrienne Bailon Says She Doesn’t Wash Her Hands After Using The Bathroom At Home [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

