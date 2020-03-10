CLOSE
Strip Clubs Giving Away Free Masks, Sanitizer To Combat Coronavirus

“It may seem silly, but we take the health of our guests very seriously.”-Little Darlings

Source: Andrew Chin / Getty

A strip club in Florida and a second in Las Vegas are doing their due diligence to help combat the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, one lap dance at a time.

According to TMZ, Florida strip club, Déjà Vu Showgirls, and Las Vegas strip club, Little Darlings, are both helping to combat the spread of the virus in the best way they know how—club promotions. It’s reported that the world-famous Little Darlings in Las Vegas just announced a massive giveaway: 50,000 bottles of free hand sanitizer, one for each paying customer while supplies last; and across the country in Tampa, Déjà Vu Showgirls is giving away free face masks to the first 10,000 paying customers.

While most major retailers are reporting that basic supplies including hand sanitizer, face masks and Lysol are hard to keep in stock, the two clubs are lending a helping hand allowing you the ease of avoiding panic in stores.

Although the promotion seems far fetched and opportunistic, according to a representative fromDéjà Vu tells local publication Creative Loafing, the club ran out of supplies within just two days of the promotion.

“It might seem silly,” said Déjà Vu Showgirls Tampa general manager Mark Figueroa in a press release, “but we take the health of our guests very seriously. Being the busiest and most popular nightclub in Tampa, we have to ensure the show will go on.”

Little Darlings told local outlet the Sacramento Bee that the organization felt it was it’s duty to help safeguard employees and patrons who are visiting one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world.

“[A]n opportunity to help with the Coronavirus scare is extremely important to us,” LeAnna DaPoint, one of the club’s managers at Little Darlings, told the outlet. “Las Vegas is a tourist mecca, and we have to do everything possible to stay virus-free. It might seem silly, but we take the health of our guests very seriously. Being the most popular adult club in Las Vegas, we have to ensure the show will go on!”

Although the Center for Disease Control warns that face masks are useless in preventing the spread of the virus, it’s nice to see organizations pitching in to help where they can.

For more information about CONVID-19 and how you can protect yourself, click here.

Strip Clubs Giving Away Free Masks, Sanitizer To Combat Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

