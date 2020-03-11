CLOSE
Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who Called Herself ‘Ugly’

Michelle Obama is always the epitome of style and grace.

Barack And Michelle Obama Speak At Obama Foundation Summit

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

This is why Michelle Obama is our forever FLOTUS. The former First Lady keeps her finger on the pulse of social media trends and news. She took to Instagram to send a powerful message to 4-year-old Ariyonna, who made headlines after video of her calling herself ugly went viral.

“Ariyonna, you re gorgeous. In a world that sometimes tries to say otherwise, I want to tell you — and every other beautiful, intelligent, brave Black girl — just how precious you are,” she wrote.

Ariyonna and the stylist Lil Wave Daddy, who shared the video on her social media, have received an outpouring of support from public figures like Michelle O to actress like Jada Pinkett, Viola Davis and Laverne Cox.

View this post on Instagram

Part of the reason I wept so hard when I saw Zaya Wade being applauded and celebrated in my last post is because I saw this post a few days ago on twitter and it broke my heart. And Viola Davis wrote here what I was too overwhelmed to express. bell hooks once wrote loving Blackness is a revolutionary act. Inspired by her words I have said loving transness is a revolutionary act. My trans politics are rooted in intersectional feminist politics taught to me by black women like bell hooks through her books. Teaching stunningly beautiful brown girls like this one to see her profound beauty and worth is our work. Let's get busy. … Reposted from @violadavis of WORTH of BEAUTY! We are fighting hundreds of years of brutal conditioning of being considered less than. It is sprinkled in our language, behavior, laws, music…etc.. and trickles down to our youth. I'm speaking LIFE into Ariyonna. From a sista who looks a lot like you….you were born worthy therefore you were born beautiful!❤❤ 🎥@lilwavedaddy –

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

Ariyonna’s story has sparked conversation around the issues of colorism. It is our job as a society to undo the profound damage from slavery that has transcended our daily lives. It’s great to see Michelle O using her massive influence to do her part in dismantling the constraints of colorism and featurism.

Ariyonna will make an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show Friday.

 

Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who Called Herself ‘Ugly’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

