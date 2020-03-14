CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

R. Kelly Passing Out More Herpes Knowingly, Faces 2 New Charges In Brooklyn

The incidents occurred in 2015 and 2017, with the jailed singer having sex with a minor girl and a woman in two different instances without disclosing his status.

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

Prosecutors in Brooklyn have filed new charges against jailed R&B singer R. Kelly after stating he knowingly exposed two people to the herpes virus in separate incidents. The charges were filed in the Eastern District of New York on Friday (March 13).

Unsung Cruise

Federal prosecutors slammed Kelly, 53, with an indictment related to the two alleged victims, one who says she was a minor in 2015 when the pair had sex, according to a report from TMZ. The other alleged incident occurred with an adult woman in 2017, with both stating that they were not informed of Kelly’s herpes diagnosis and engaged in unprotected sex.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Adding to this, Kelly also faces charges of coercion of a minor and transportation of a minor across state lines among other charges, which include reckless endangerment and knowing exposure of infectious venereal disease according to court filings. Jane Doe #5, the person who said she was under 18 when she had sex in 2015 with Kelly, says she did indeed contract herpes. Jane Doe #6, the other person in the filings, did not state if she too caught the virus.

In a statement to TMZ, a member of Kelly’s legal team said the following:

These are serious criminal allegations. How does an alleged victim ‘forget’ such things? Or… perhaps… these allege victims are not victims at all, but only women who have been told and instructed, even peer pressured if you will, years later, that the claimed relationship they freely and voluntarily engaged in, should now, in the #metoo era, be classified as ‘bad’ or ‘abusive,’ and they are continually seeking to add facts, even if not truthful, to their story, to make the alleged events as salacious as humanly possible.

Photo: Getty

R. Kelly Passing Out More Herpes Knowingly, Faces 2 New Charges In Brooklyn  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…

Put 2020 in rice.
03.13.20
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide…
03.12.20
NBA Hardwood logo
NBA Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 which sounds like a super drug is definitely trending around the world and more and more people are coming…
03.12.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…

A Bay Area man who stabbed two sisters on a commuter train platform in 2018, killing one and wounding the…
03.11.20
NCAA Men's Final Four - VCU v Butler
2020 March Madness Tournament Without Fans?

As the coronavirus also known as Covid-19 increases with more people getting infected in the United States, there are a…
03.11.20
Best Friends Of 17 Years Learn They’re Actually…

Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly were best friends for 17 years before learning that they’re biological sisters. They shared similar…
03.11.20
An Open Letter To Biggie Fans On The…

We'll always love Big Poppa.
03.09.20
24653678
EPA Approved List of Disinfectants You Need To…

EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, released an approved list of disinfectants that can be used to help eliminate the spread…
03.06.20
Close