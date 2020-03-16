Free Meal Site Locations For Baltimore Students During School Closure

Gov. Larry Hogan closed all public schools in the state from March 16th to March 27th. All school activities including school day instruction, health services, extra-curricular activities, preschool, athletics and club sports are all cancelled throughout this period. There are however 8 emergency food distribution sites across the city. The sites will operate from 10am till 2pm Monday thru Friday Free meals will be available to students ages 18 and under, as well as people with disabilities over the age of 18.

The list is as follows:

Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy,

Dorothy I. Height Elementary School

Alexander Hamilton Elementary School

The Historic Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School

Yorkwood Elementary School

John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School, Arlington Elementary School

Beechfield Elementary/Middle School

Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

