Serena Williams Is Spending Her 6-Week Quarantine Doing Makeup Tutorials, Cleaning & More

The 23-time Grand Slam champ says she's going to spend time being a wife and mother during this hiatus to protect herself from the coronavirus.

With the self-quarantine in full-effect due to the coronavirus, folks are going to stay at home for God knows how long (Just today, Trump said this could be an issue until July or even August.)

While Serena Williams may be our superwoman, even she is kicking it in the crib.

On Instagram, the tennis icon posted a video of her doing the most amazing makeup, explaining that she will be inside working other aspects of her life off the court for the next six weeks.

Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes…. stay safe everyone. This is serious,” the 23 Grand Slam champion stressed. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

A day prior to this announcement, she posted a pic of her and her 2-year-old daughter Olympia as “twinsies.”

 

 

Serena isn’t lying when she said this is serious. According to NBC News,  the coronavirus has now become a pandemic. With an invasion of 114 countries, killing more than 4,000 people, we have to admit we’ve never seen anything like this. That and the head of the World Health Organization officially characterized this as a “pandemic.”

That, and folks like Tom Hanks to even our boo Idris Elba have tested positive for the ‘rona.

“This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive,” the actor said in a video shared to Twitter Monday.

“Yeah and it sucks. Listen, I’m doing OK…I didn’t have any symptoms.”

Be safe out there BEAUTIES! Make sure you wash your hands!

Learn more about coronavirus and how to protect yourself at cdc.gov

Serena Williams Is Spending Her 6-Week Quarantine Doing Makeup Tutorials, Cleaning & More  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

