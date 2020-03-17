Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation.

First, in early Janurary when the virus was spreading from China he declared it a hoax. Just another attempt to discredit his bid for re-election. But, as the virus spread and started to claim American lives and cripple the economy he had no choice but to backtrack and try to save face.

His latest attempt was announcing that Google would soon launch a website that would guide people through the process of whether or not they should be tested for the COVID-19 virus.

Only problem is that nobody told Google. Seems as if his son in law Jared Kushner had a conversation with a friend who is a CEO of a small medical tech firm called VERILY. Verily is a subsidiary of Googles holding company Alphabet that was developing a pilot for a program that might help patients in the San Francisco Bay area.

No plans were EVER discussed to roll it out nationwide! The incompetence of this president is compiling by the day. November cant get here soon enough. #TheSLP

