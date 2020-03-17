CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Says ‘I’m Good’, Holds Breath For 10 Seconds Amid Coronavirus Concern [Video]

Snoop Dogg took the time to check in safe and ask how his millions of fans are doing while stuck at home on Monday.

The rapper put out his “P. S. A.” on Instagram saying, “I’ll be checking in making sure you good.”

“You straight? You good? I’m good,” je said. Then he held his breath for 10 seconds to prove that he is healthy. “No coughing,” Snoop said after his exhale. But, holding your breath is NOT a test for the Coronavirus but his message for everyone to “stay safe” came across.

“Stay close to your loved ones,” Snoop said in his video. “Stay hydrated.”

P. S. A.

Snoop Dogg Says ‘I’m Good’, Holds Breath For 10 Seconds Amid Coronavirus Concern [Video]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close