Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis Vuitton’s Hand Sanitizer & More

Ms. Keri baby can’t catch a break on social media, ever.  She went on Instagram sharing her beliefs on how 5G cellular waves caused coronavirus.

The singer posted a video originally shared by @Chakabars that shares the thought that China created COVID-19 with the use of 5G radio waves.  Social media proceeded to drag her as usual.

All the speculation with Gregg and Nene Leakes’ marriage keeps rising but she finally came out with the truth.  Gary has all the tea on that.

Louis Vuitton is adding a new product to fight coronavirus.

 

Close