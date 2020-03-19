WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 19, 2020: Unemployment Rises — Bernie’s Holding On — Coronavirus Myths

1. Coronavirus Update: Will The Pandemic Send Jobless Claims Soaring?
2. Bernie May Be Down, But He’s Not Dropping Out
3. Miami Beach Needs to Answer To Video Of Cop Choking Black Woman
4. Misconceptions Many African Americans Have About Coronavirus
5. Happy #WomensHistoryMonth: Kim Foxx
