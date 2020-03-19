Reliable Sources For ALL Coronavirus News In The State Of Maryland

Much of the nation’s attention is focused, appropriately, on our federal agencies such as CDC, NIH, HHS, the Surgeon General and Homeland Security. The state of Maryland is providing up to date public information through several state agencies and its websites. There are many sources giving out invalid news, to make sure you are getting accurate up-to-date news visit these websites:

MD Department of Health – https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/

Office of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan– https://governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus/ and daily televised briefings

MD Department of Commerce- https://businessexpress.maryland.gov/coronavirus

MD Emergency Management Agency- https://mema.maryland.gov/Pages/state-of-emergency-coronavirus.aspx

