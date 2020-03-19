Governor Hogan provided multiple new guidelines and executive orders on Thursday:

– Shopping malls and entertainment spaces will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

– Events and gatherings of more than 10 people are now prohibited.

– Access to BWI terminal has been restricted to ticketed passengers and employees, however he said that exceptions will be made for those helping disabled passengers.

– Public transportation will be limited to essential personnel only.

– The state has activated phase one of the hospital surge plan: 900 beds are available immediately and 1,400 more will be available by early April, which also allows more flexibility for EMTs to augment health providers.

– The Board of Regents will be asked to have college students finish their semester remotely.

– Residents will be allowed carry out and delivery of alcohol from bars and restaurants, distilleries, breweries and wineries to support local small businesses and encourage people to stay home and avoid crowding in stores.

– The state has launched the Maryland Unites website to highlight acts of compassion and generosity and to allow people to find opportunities to volunteer and help.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Governor Hogan Issues New Coronavirus Executive Orders And Guidelines was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Maurette Brown Clark Posted 20 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: