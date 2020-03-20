CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

First CoronaVirus Death Recorded In D.C.

Mayor Bowser will hold a press conference on at 3pm on Friday

 

COVID-19 Cells Color

Source: BlackJack3D / Getty

 

Mayor Muriel Bowser took to Twitter to announce the first CoronaVirus COVID-19 related death in Washington, D.C. The patient was a 59-year-old male who experienced symptoms of fever and cough along with “underlying medical conditions.”

Unsung Cruise

CLICK HERE TO STREAM WOL 1450 News Talk

Mayor Bowser’s statement read:

It is with great sadness that we announce a tragic death and, on behalf of our residents, I share our love and condolences with the patient’s family and friends. As a community, we must continue to support one another during these uncertain times. Everyone must do their part so that we can blunt the spread and protect our families, friends, and neighbors.

Mayor Bowser will hold a press conference on at 3pm today. Stay tuned to WOL 1450 AM for more updates.

CLICK HERE FOR CORONAVIRUS COVID-10 UPDATES

RELATED: NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

RELATED: There Are At Least 60 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus in Maryland

First CoronaVirus Death Recorded In D.C.  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Close