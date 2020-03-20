First CoronaVirus Death Recorded In D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser took to Twitter to announce the first CoronaVirus COVID-19 related death in Washington, D.C. The patient was a 59-year-old male who experienced symptoms of fever and cough along with “underlying medical conditions.”
Mayor Bowser’s statement read:
It is with great sadness that we announce a tragic death and, on behalf of our residents, I share our love and condolences with the patient’s family and friends. As a community, we must continue to support one another during these uncertain times. Everyone must do their part so that we can blunt the spread and protect our families, friends, and neighbors.
Mayor Bowser will hold a press conference on at 3pm today. Stay tuned to WOL 1450 AM for more updates.
