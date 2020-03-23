What Exactly Are Non-Essential V.S. Essential Businesses?

Today Governor Larry Hogan announced that ALL non-Essential business will be closed.

Due to the seriousness of the Covid-19 virus and many Marylanders not heading the social distancing mandate. Gov Hogan has deemed Non-Essential establishments such as bars, tavern, restaurants, hotels, air b&b’s, hair and nail salons closed until furthur notice.

Essential Businesses deemed open to function by state and local government are as follows: Gas stations, Health care facilities, Pharmacies, Banks, Laundromats, stores that sell food, Internet providers, Cell phone companies and auto shops.

You can follow the Governer at @GovLarryHogan and continue to be safe if you do have to venture out. #TheSLP

