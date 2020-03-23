CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

List Of Concerts Rescheduled Due to COVID-19

Here is a list of all of the concerts that have been rescheduled, or will be soon.  Keep checking back for updates.

NICK CANNON’S WILD N’ OUT– Royal Farms Arena- New Date TBA

MILLENIUM TOUR 2020– Royal Farms Arena – Rescheduled for Saturday, May 23rd – all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

FABULOUSLY FUNNY COMEDY FESTIVAL– Royal Farms Arena- New Date TBA

PATTI LABELLE– Live Casino & Hotel- Rescheduled for Sunday, July 26th– all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

MAXWELL– Meyerhoff Symphony Hall- New Date TBA

BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL– Fed Ex Field- Rescheduled for Sunday, October 4th– all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Close