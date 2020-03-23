List Of Concerts Rescheduled Due to COVID-19

Here is a list of all of the concerts that have been rescheduled, or will be soon. Keep checking back for updates.

NICK CANNON’S WILD N’ OUT– Royal Farms Arena- New Date TBA

MILLENIUM TOUR 2020– Royal Farms Arena – Rescheduled for Saturday, May 23rd – all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

FABULOUSLY FUNNY COMEDY FESTIVAL– Royal Farms Arena- New Date TBA

PATTI LABELLE– Live Casino & Hotel- Rescheduled for Sunday, July 26th– all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

MAXWELL– Meyerhoff Symphony Hall- New Date TBA

BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL– Fed Ex Field- Rescheduled for Sunday, October 4th– all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

Also On Magic 95.9: