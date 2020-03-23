CLOSE
TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring Kenny Lattimore

Unsung Live: At Home Featuring Kenny Lattimore

Since the nationwide rollout of social distancing, many creatives have used social media as a way to promote connectivity and creativity.

Debbie Allen hosted a dance class on Instagram Live, John Legend held an Instagram Live concert, and others are sure to follow.

The TV One family wants our viewers to know that we are all in this together and TV One is right at home with you. Using existing programming and brand recognition, we are introducing Unsung Live: At Home!

Unsung Cruise

Unsung Live: At Home is a spin-off of our successful Unsung Live content where celebrities will perform for a set block of time on TV One’s Instagram channel. We are dedicated to creating positive experiences through the social distancing period.

Join us TODAY! Kenny Lattimore will perform his original music and take questions starting at 4PM EST on TVOneTV’s Instagram account. Rae Holiday will kick off the stream with a short Q&A.

See you there!

TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring Kenny Lattimore  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Kenny Lattimore , TV One

