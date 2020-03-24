CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Can Coronavirus Live On Your Hair? Here’s What You Need To Know

Yes, it's possible that the virus could somehow land on your tresses, but will you contract the deadly virus from it? Probably not.

Studio portrait of beautiful young woman

Source: JPM / Getty

Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic hit, there have been a lot of questions about where it came from, how you catch it and most importantly, how long can it live on outside surfaces and in the air. While we may not know it’s origins, thanks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, we do know how it’s transmitted and depending on the surface, we know it can last “hours to days.”

Unsung Cruise

But what happens if the potentially deadly virus gets on hair? Is that a surface where it can thrive too?

Thanks to a recent TODAY article, that answer may be a little more clear.

First off, according to Dr. Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health, a guest on the show, hair is one surface that he believes hasn’t been tested yet. However, he doesn’t believe the virus could live as long on hair as it could on stainless steel.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Usually, viruses survive for lesser durations on porous surfaces, such as hair, than smooth surfaces, such as stainless steel,” he said.

Another expert, Dr. Adam Friedman, the interim chair of dermatology at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences, said the virus would be less likely to survive on hair attached to the scalp coated with natural sebum.

“They do have some antimicrobial properties, and they limit how well organisms can bind to the hair,” he said.

However, hair that “is no longer part of the human system?” Friedman said, “From what we’re seeing from a New England Journal of Medicine paper, it’s very possible it could live on that surface for up to three days.”

OK, but Sir, what does that even mean???

Friedman clarifies by giving an example” “If you were to just rip out a few strands of hair, put them down and someone who’s positive for corona sneezed on it, could the virus live on that hair, which has been ripped out and is no longer part of the human system? From what we’re seeing from a New England Journal of Medicine paper, it’s very possible it could live on that surface for up to three days.”

Oh OK.

So for your bundles, that means making sure you wash them first before installing them at home, Tim Starks, founder of Ellagant Hair, recently told Hype Hair.

“You’ve got to wash the hair,” he said, adding, “It’s something I’ve been saying since before this [pandemic] started. Especially, if it’s raw [virgin] hair that hasn’t been processed or treated with chemicals.”

For hair that is still is growing out of our heads, what’s up with that?

TODAY wrote that experts say that it’s pretty unlikely that you can contract the virus from your hair to hands to your mucus. But they do suggest, if you can, try to wash your hair (or-co-wash) your hair every day, if not a few times a week during the week.

But we also know for us Black women, that’s may not be possible and that’s OK too. The key is to keep your hands clean, practice social distancing and keep your hands away from your face.

LEARN MORE about the coronavirus epidemic, how to protect yourself, symptoms and more at cdc.gov

Can Coronavirus Live On Your Hair? Here’s What You Need To Know  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

coronavirus

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
US-GUATEMALA-DIPLOMACY
The Coronavirus $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package Passed…

So “THEY” after three long days of back and forth between the Republicians and Democrats have finally passed the Covid-19…
03.25.20
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro
Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to…
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Close