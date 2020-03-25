CLOSE
National
The Coronavirus $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package Passed Today!

So “THEY” after three long days of back and forth between the Republicians and Democrats have finally passed the Covid-19 financial stimulus package.

The breakdown is as follows, every American can expect a $1200 check if you make less than $99,000 or $198,000 if you are a couple.

It also includes an additional $500 per child. Additional the package includes a half a trillion dollars allocated to struggling business, $300 billion for small businesses, $150 billion goes to state governments and $130 billion for hospitals.

This is the largest stimulus package ever passed in the history of the United States. The checks should start arriving in approximately 2 weeks! #TheSLP

