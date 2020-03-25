Usher is back! The R&B legend is gearing up to release his next album and on Wednesday dropped a fun, party-ready video for his new “Don’t Waste My Time” single featuring Ella Mai.

With Snoop Dogg serving as the house chef and everybody getting ready for a summer/spring type vibe, Usher brings out the dance moves and loud colors for a house party that we definitely need (and miss) right now.

Check out the video for “Don’t Waste My Time” below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Usher Takes It Back To The Party Life With “Don’t Waste My Time” Video Feat. Ella Mai [WATCH] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: