CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Says He’s Not Working Because He’s In Quarantine, Waiting For Trump’s Check [VIDEO]

Black Tony has excuses for days. The thing about radio is, we have the ability to work from home, too! 

Unsung Cruise

 

RELATED: Black Tony Creates A Filter That’ll Help People Avoid Getting Sick

RELATED: Quarantine Meals – Instant Pot BBQ Ribs Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

15 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

African saxophonist Manu Dibango dies of CoronaVirus COVID-19 on Tuesday. His biggest hit, Soul Makossa’s “breakbeat” has been used in Hip-Hop over the years, including on the Jay-Z song “Face Off” featuring Sauce Money on his 1998 Album “In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.” Dibango’s Family took to Facebook with the announcement: “Dear family, dear friends, dear fans, A voice raises from far away… It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19.” As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110 Below is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus.

Black Tony Says He’s Not Working Because He’s In Quarantine, Waiting For Trump’s Check [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
US-GUATEMALA-DIPLOMACY
The Coronavirus $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package Passed…

So “THEY” after three long days of back and forth between the Republicians and Democrats have finally passed the Covid-19…
03.25.20
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro
Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to…
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Close